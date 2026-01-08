SBP reserves up $141m in week to January 2

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves posted a marginal increase in the week ended January 2, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

Reserves held by the SBP rose by $141 million to $16.056 billion during the week. The central bank said the increase was driven by routine inflows and repayments.

Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.137 billion.

As a result, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves reached $21.192 billion.

The latest data indicate stability in Pakistan’s external position as authorities continue to manage foreign currency inflows and obligations.