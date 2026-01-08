Sign in
Thursday, January 8, 2026
Subscribe
Headlines

SBP reserves up $141m in week to January 2

Total liquid foreign reserves stand at $21.19bn

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves posted a marginal increase in the week ended January 2, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

Reserves held by the SBP rose by $141 million to $16.056 billion during the week. The central bank said the increase was driven by routine inflows and repayments.

Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.137 billion.

As a result, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves reached $21.192 billion.

The latest data indicate stability in Pakistan’s external position as authorities continue to manage foreign currency inflows and obligations.

 

Previous article
Pakistani banks among Asia-Pacific’s top return performers in 2025: S&P Global
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business, Economic & Financial News

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.