World Bank-funded Balochistan livelihoods project creates 19,000 jobs, supports 45,000 beneficiaries

The Balochistan Livelihoods and Entrepreneurship Project, funded by the World Bank, has created 19,000 full-time jobs for rural communities and supported 45,000 beneficiaries, marking significant progress as it nears its completion in February 2026.

As per reports, the project, which started in March 2020, has installed 312 High Tunnel Systems to enhance high-value agriculture. Around 41% of the beneficiaries are women, highlighting the project’s focus on gender inclusivity. The initiative has also fostered local investment, with over $2.1 million directed into agri-business activities.

Additionally, 328 Business Support Facilities have been set up, and 12,199 individuals, including 42% women, have been trained in entrepreneurship and technical skills. Financial and advisory support has been provided to 4,812 entrepreneur groups, helping ensure the sustainability of micro and small enterprises in selected districts of Balochistan.

As of now, 83% of disbursements from the IDA credits have been made, while the Trust Fund component has been fully utilised. The final evaluation, through an endline survey, is currently underway to assess the impact on livelihoods and enterprise resilience.

The project, which aims to improve economic conditions in the province, has been rated moderately satisfactory in terms of both its development objectives and overall implementation progress. The closure date is scheduled for February 27, 2026.