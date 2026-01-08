Zarea Limited shifts strategy to tech focus, secures global domain and launches AI tool

Zarea Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest B2B platforms for commodities, has announced a strategic shift to strengthen its technology presence, including the acquisition of the global domain www.zarea.com and the launch of an AI-powered commodities assistant, as part of its broader expansion plan, according to notice provided to the PSX on Thursday, January 8th.

The company said the purchase of the global domain will support its international branding and digital identity. Zarea also completed major upgrades to its enterprise and supply chain systems, integrating cloud-native technologies and AI-enabled solutions designed to improve performance, security and scalability.

Zarea has launched “Zarea AI — Your Commodities Assistant”, an AI-based feature developed to help users with commodity discovery, market intelligence, pricing insights and platform navigation. The company also secured trademark and copyright registrations in Pakistan to protect its digital assets and brand.

This technology-driven strategy builds on Zarea’s earlier move into global markets. In August 2025, the company shipped its first export consignment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the beginning of its international expansion efforts.

In a statement at the time, Zarea said the UAE shipment was part of its effort to tap global demand and broaden its operational footprint beyond Pakistan.

Zarea’s dual focus on digital transformation and international market entry aims to position the company for growth in technology-related services and global commerce.