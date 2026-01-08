Zuma Resources officially pivots to technology sector, shifts focus from textiles

Zuma Resources Limited, formerly Bilal Fibers Limited, have officially changed their principal line of business from Textile to Technology Investing and Development.

The company announced their decision on Thursday, January 8th, through an official notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange. This strategic transformation was being planned by the company since mid 2025 and comes after repeated reported losses, with a Rs 1.26 million loss reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

In the official filing with the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Zuma Resources stated that it plans to engage in IT investing, partnering, and collaborating with a diversified portfolio of companies involved in sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicle technology, healthcare tech, and e-commerce. “Technology investing involves development and purchasing assets in companies that develop, manufacture, or provide technology-based goods and services, a sector known for its significant growth potential”, the notice reported.

The shift has been officially approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Separately, the company had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Elysium Technologies LLC USA to provide global support and digital marketing services for the SIM.Market travel e‑SIM platform covering more than 120 countries. Under this arrangement, Zuma Resources will receive a 20% share of gross revenue generated from global sales, excluding Pakistan.

Zuma’s strategic shift marks a significant departure from its traditional textile operations and is expected to position the company at the forefront of emerging technological sectors in Pakistan.