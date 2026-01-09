PPL names interim CEO, inducts energy ministry official on board

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced changes at both board and management levels, including the appointment of a new ex-officio director and the naming of an interim chief executive officer, according to notices submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

In a filing, the company said Mirza Nasiruddin Mashhood Ahmad, Special Secretary at the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), has been appointed as an ex-officio director in place of Imran Ahmed, Director General (Oil) at the same ministry. The appointment has been made under Rule 5.6.1(a) of the Stock Exchange Rules.

Separately, PPL informed the exchange that its board, at a meeting held on January 9, 2026, approved the appointment of Mohammad Khalid Rehman, currently Chief Financial Officer, as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director on an interim basis. The notice stated that the appointment will take effect from January 10, 2026, for a period of three months or until a regular CEO is appointed, whichever is earlier.

The filing added that Mohammad Khalid Rehman has been given the additional charge of CEO in place of Sikandar Ali Memon, while continuing to serve as the company’s CFO.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited is a state-linked exploration and production company operating in Pakistan’s upstream oil and gas sector. The company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons and plays a role in supplying natural gas and oil to the country’s energy system through its portfolio of onshore and offshore assets.