Friday, January 9, 2026
Dewan Automotive appoints new chairman, CEO effective January 9th

Syed Maqbool Ali named chairman while Ishtiaq Ahmad takes charge as chief executive

By News Desk

Dewan Automotive Engineering Limited has announced changes in its top management, appointing Syed Maqbool Ali as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Ishtiaq Ahmad as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from Friday, January 9, 2026.

The notice, issued under Form-19 and addressed to the General Manager of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, requested the exchange to inform its members accordingly. It was signed by Company Secretary Muhammad Hanif German and Director Syed Maqbool Ali.

Dewan Automotive Engineering Limited is part of the Yousuf Dewan Group and operates in Pakistan’s automotive sector. The company has been involved in vehicle assembly and engineering activities and has historically partnered with international automobile brands for local manufacturing and distribution.

