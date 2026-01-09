Ghazi Fabrics board approves Rs500 million bid for land sale

Ghazi Fabrics International Limited has approved the highest bid of Rs500 million for the sale of an extra parcel of land owned by the company, according to a material information notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

In a filing dated January 9, 2026, the company said its board of directors, at a meeting held earlier in the day, approved the highest bid price for the land sale as recommended by the audit committee. The notice added that the approved bid is higher than the assessed market value of the land, and the decision has been disclosed in line with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and PSX rules.

The latest approval builds on the company’s earlier move to monetise non-core assets. The land approved for sale was previously disclosed to the market, with the company having issued a notice in May 2025 regarding the proposed sale of land in Kasur. At the time, the board had approved the proposal in principle, with the transaction subject to shareholder approval and regulatory requirements.

The land, measuring approximately 175 Kanal and 10 Marla and situated at Mohal Chak No. 66 (Dina Nath) is located in Tehsil Pattoki, District Kasur, Pakistan.