Shehbaz Sharif pushes UAE investment in Pakistan’s digital sector

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Pakistan was prioritising private-sector engagement with the United Arab Emirates in information technology, blockchain and other emerging technologies.

He made the remarks while meeting a delegation from the UAE-based Sajwani Group. The prime minister said recent high-level exchanges had strengthened trust between investors in both countries.

Shehbaz described Pakistan-UAE relations as longstanding and fraternal, adding that the partnership was moving toward more effective economic cooperation.

He said the recent visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan had further reinforced ties and created a supportive environment for investment.

The prime minister highlighted complementarities between the two economies, saying the UAE’s investment capacity and global connectivity, combined with Pakistan’s workforce, offered potential for growth.

Delegation members thanked Shehbaz for his hospitality and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding investment and economic partnership.

Shehbaz also hosted a luncheon for the delegation and expressed confidence that continued political support from both countries would elevate private-sector cooperation.