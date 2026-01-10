Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu appointed Chairman of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

The federal government has appointed Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu as the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), according to a notification issued on January 9, 2026.

This appointment comes in line with the provisions under Section 6 of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Act, 1997.

Dr Sidhu, who has also been serving as Chairman of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and a Commissioner at the SECP, will now lead the Securities and Exchange Commission with immediate effect. His remuneration and allowances will be determined as per the relevant provisions of the SECP Act, 1997.

He holds extensive experience in market regulation, public policy, and financial law. He completed his Bachelor of Law (LLB) and an LLM in Banking, Insurance, and International Business Law from the University of Manchester. Dr. Sidhu also holds a PhD, with his doctoral thesis focusing on the Regulation of Market Abuse and Manipulation.

Additionally, he has earned a postgraduate diploma in Civil Litigation from the Manchester Law Society and certifications in Mortgage and Financial Advice from the London Institute of Banking and Finance.

He has more than 20 years of experience in various sectors, which include working for insurance companies, law firms, compliance departments of financial institutions in the UK and various law firms and government ministries in Pakistan.