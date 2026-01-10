Government to establish new export zone on 6,000 acres at Pakistan Steel Mills site

The government has revealed plans to develop an Export Processing Zone (EPZ) on 6,000 acres of land at the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) site to bolster export‑oriented industrial activity. This announcement was made during a recent consultative session focused on improving the country’s export performance.

The session, held at the Federation House in Karachi, brought together key officials including Saif Anjum, Secretary of Industries and Production, and Jawad Paul, Federal Secretary for Commerce, alongside representatives from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Discussions at the event highlighted the creation of the EPZ as a major step in addressing key challenges faced by exporters, including high operational costs and energy shortages. The zone will provide infrastructure and incentives to facilitate export‑driven manufacturing and attract both domestic and international investment.

Representatives from FPCCI emphasised the need for a strategic focus on value‑added manufacturing and agro‑based industries to improve the country’s export figures. However, they also pointed out the need for policy measures to address barriers such as access to finance, energy constraints, and regulatory hurdles.

The meeting concluded with a call for stronger collaboration between the government and the private sector, highlighting the importance of reducing energy costs and providing supportive tax policies to foster growth in exports.