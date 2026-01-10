SBP injects Rs 1.59 trillion to maintain market liquidity through OMO

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs 1,590.1 billion into the market through its latest Open Market Operations (OMO) on January 9, 2026, aimed at maintaining liquidity levels. This included both Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah-based operations.

The central bank allocated Rs 1,296.1 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase for 7- and 14-day tenors, accepting 9 bids at varying rates. In addition, Rs 294 billion was injected through the Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMO.

For the 14-day tenor, the SBP received six bids, totaling Rs 750.5 billion, with return rates ranging between 10.53% and 10.56%. The full amount was accepted at a rate of 10.53%. Similarly, for the 7-day tenor, three bids offering Rs 545.6 billion were accepted at a rate of 10.52%.

The SBP also carried out a Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based operation for both tenors. For the 7-day tenor, two bids totaling Rs 284 billion were accepted at a return rate of 10.55%. A single 14-day bid offering Rs 10 billion at 10.54% was also fully accepted.

This action by the central bank reflects its ongoing efforts to manage liquidity and stabilize short-term market conditions.