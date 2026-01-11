Centre, Sindh push rail revival with $2bn Karachi–Rohri upgrade plan

The federal and Sindh governments have agreed to accelerate a comprehensive rehabilitation of Pakistan Railways, including the up-gradation of the 480-kilometre Karachi–Rohri railway track at an estimated cost of $2 billion, officials said on Saturday.

The understanding emerged from separate meetings held by Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

As part of the immediate measures, the centre and the province pledged to allocate Rs6.6 billion to replace 100 of Sindh’s 308 manned railway crossings and improve overall rail safety and efficiency.

Chief Minister Murad said the government aimed to connect remote areas of Sindh through modern, affordable and safe transport facilities, adding that a revitalised rail network would reduce pressure on roads and provide reliable “city centre to city centre” connectivity for commuters and employees.

Minister Abbasi said cooperation between the federal and Sindh governments would open a new chapter in the history of Pakistan Railways. He assured that the railways ministry would provide full technical support and the required right of way for planned projects.

The two sides also agreed to finalise and sign a 25-year partnership framework agreement to ensure long-term collaboration on railway development initiatives.

Earlier, during his meeting with Governor Tessori, Minister Abbasi discussed enhancing facilities for Pakistan Railways and exchanged views on the overall situation of the country.

During the visit, the federal minister and the governor toured the Pakistan Railways Complaint Cell and the Ration Marquee, while Mr Abbasi also visited the historic office once used by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, officials said.