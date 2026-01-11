CM Murad orders swift completion of Sindh irrigation projects to protect food supply

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday directed the provincial administration to complete all key development projects on time, emphasizing strict adherence to quality standards and strengthened monitoring.

The instructions were issued during a high-level meeting chaired by CM Shah to review ongoing initiatives, with a particular focus on irrigation infrastructure and agricultural development as critical to Sindh’s economy.

Shah said a strong, climate-resilient irrigation system is the foundation of agricultural success, essential for food self-sufficiency and increasing export potential. He stressed that modernizing irrigation networks will protect water resources and bolster the province’s economic stability.

Minister Shoro briefed the chief minister on ongoing and upcoming work at the Sukkur Barrage, including the replacement of 27 gates during the canal closure period. Work on 25 gates has already started. The chief minister directed that all 27 gates be replaced within the scheduled timeframe, warning that any delay could have serious repercussions for food security and water availability.

The meeting highlighted the provincial government’s commitment to completing development projects efficiently, safeguarding the agricultural sector, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of Sindh’s food and water systems.