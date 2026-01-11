FPCCI consultative session charts roadmap to boost Pakistan exports

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) hosted a high-level “Consultative Session with Stakeholders on Export Performance” at Federation House on Saturday, bringing together government officials and industry representatives to discuss strategies for enhancing Pakistan’s exports.

The session was chaired by Federal Secretary for Commerce Jawad Paul and attended by Secretary Industries & Production Saif Anjum, senior Trade Development Authority of Pakistan officials, and leading representatives from the private sector.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh said sustainable export growth requires close coordination between policymakers and businesses, calling exports central to Pakistan’s economic stability and growth. He praised the Ministry of Commerce for engaging with the private sector to address practical challenges.

Sheikh highlighted that exporters, though resilient and innovative, face obstacles including high business costs, energy constraints, limited access to finance, the need for market diversification, and compliance with international standards. He also identified opportunities in value-added manufacturing, IT, agro-based industries, and services exports, saying that targeted strategies could strengthen foreign exchange reserves, generate employment, and set Pakistan on a sustainable growth path.

Senior Vice President FPCCI Saquib Fayyaz Magoon said the session featured comprehensive participation from major sectors, including textiles, fruits and vegetables, travel and tourism, and transport and logistics, with industry associations providing sector-wise input.

Chair Jawad Paul concluded the session by acknowledging concerns over high energy costs and the need for facilitative taxation to support exporters. Secretary Industries & Production Saif Anjum highlighted plans to establish and operationalize a large export processing zone on Pakistan Steel Mills land and urged businesses to seize opportunities for export-led growth.

The consultative session underscored the government and private sector’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s export performance and building a resilient, competitive trade ecosystem.