Agriautos poised to ride the auto sales wave in 2026

Agriauto Industries Ltd (PSX: AGIL), one of Pakistan’s best-known makers of locally manufactured auto parts, is starting 2026 with the kind of operating momentum that was hard to imagine during the industry’s 2022–23 slump. After two difficult years for the wider auto market, the company’s sales have rebounded, and margins have snapped back, helped by rising car assembly volumes at its biggest customers, long-delayed vendor price adjustments finally coming through, and early signs of diversification beyond the core original equipment manufacturer (OEM) channel. A recent research note by Chase Securities describes a “strong OEM recovery” driving sales growth of more than 50% year-on-year, while gross margin has climbed from 7% to 15% over five quarters, a recovery that the brokerage argues looks sustainable. To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account. Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole. Click here to login) (Already a subscriber? Full Price Subscription Plans Click to View Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. As a subscriber you will get full access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

+

Subsidised Subscription Plans Click to View Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber. As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience.



Free Student Subscriptions Click to View If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, an ad free reading experience.