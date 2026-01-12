Agriautos poised to ride the auto sales wave in 2026

Agriauto Industries Ltd (PSX: AGIL), one of Pakistan’s best-known makers of locally manufactured auto parts, is starting 2026 with the kind of operating momentum that was hard to imagine during the industry’s 2022–23 slump. After two difficult years for the wider auto market, the company’s sales have rebounded, and margins have snapped back, helped by rising car assembly volumes at its biggest customers, long-delayed vendor price adjustments finally coming through, and early signs of diversification beyond the core original equipment manufacturer (OEM) channel. A recent research note by Chase Securities describes a “strong OEM recovery” driving sales growth of more than 50% year-on-year, while gross margin has climbed from 7% to 15% over five quarters, a recovery that the brokerage argues looks sustainable.
