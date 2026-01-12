BOP clarifies recent technical issue related to unauthorized transactions

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) has issued a statement to clarify a recent technical issue that caused some unauthorized transactions on its credit card accounts. According to the bank, the problem was not related to any cyber attack, and the system gap has now been fully rectified. The bank has reassured its customers that the situation is manageable and recovery actions are already underway.

In the statement issued to the PSX on Monday, January 12th, BOP explained that the issue affected a specific set of credit card holders and was not related to any government scheme or program, such as the Asaan Karobar Card. The system update conducted on January 2, 2026, is unrelated to the issue. Customers impacted by the unauthorized transactions have been contacted by the bank and recovery actions, including over-limit payments, have been initiated.

The bank further emphasized that rumors regarding the scale of the financial impact are speculative and exaggerated. While recovery measures are ongoing, the situation remains manageable, and the bank has taken steps to ensure all affected customers are informed and reassured.

In its statement, BOP also warned customers to be cautious of unauthorized advances or contact from individuals who may pose as bank representatives. The bank urged customers to verify the identity of anyone contacting them before engaging in any transactions.

For further clarification, BOP has made its helpline available to address any customer concerns. The bank also encouraged customers to remain vigilant in light of increasing cyber fraud activities.