For GSK, declining costs boost margins as much as rising prices

When Pakistani investors talk about the pharmaceutical sector’s margin revival, the conversation often begins – and ends – with deregulated pricing. Yet for GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited (PSX: GLAXO), the story is increasingly about what is happening to costs as much as it is about prices. In a market where more than 60% of raw materials are typically imported, and currency swings can impact quarterly profitability, the easing of global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) prices is proving to be a quiet but powerful tailwind. Combined with regulatory shifts that have allowed broader price rationalisation, this cost relief is reshaping the earnings outlook not just for GSK Pakistan, but for a range of domestic drugmakers that depend heavily on imported inputs.
For most pharmaceutical manufacturers in Pakistan, APIs are the single biggest factor in the cost of sales. When API prices rise, gross margins compress quickly; when API prices fall, margins can expand just as quickly, especially if selling prices are also being adjusted upward. This is precisely the “double benefit” analysts argue is now playing out. Topline Securities points to an “unusual combination” of easing input costs and rising average selling prices across the sector, with the result that industry gross margins jumped to around 41% by the September 2025 quarter from about 36% in late 2023.