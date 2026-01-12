For GSK, declining costs boost margins as much as rising prices

When Pakistani investors talk about the pharmaceutical sector’s margin revival, the conversation often begins – and ends – with deregulated pricing. Yet for GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited (PSX: GLAXO), the story is increasingly about what is happening to costs as much as it is about prices. In a market where more than 60% of raw materials are typically imported, and currency swings can impact quarterly profitability, the easing of global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) prices is proving to be a quiet but powerful tailwind. Combined with regulatory shifts that have allowed broader price rationalisation, this cost relief is reshaping the earnings outlook not just for GSK Pakistan, but for a range of domestic drugmakers that depend heavily on imported inputs.

For most pharmaceutical manufacturers in Pakistan, APIs are the single biggest factor in the cost of sales. When API prices rise, gross margins compress quickly; when API prices fall, margins can expand just as quickly, especially if selling prices are also being adjusted upward. This is precisely the “double benefit” analysts argue is now playing out. Topline Securities points to an “unusual combination” of easing input costs and rising average selling prices across the sector, with the result that industry gross margins jumped to around 41% by the September 2025 quarter from about 36% in late 2023. To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account. Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole. Click here to login) (Already a subscriber? Full Price Subscription Plans Click to View Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. As a subscriber you will get full access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

+

Subsidised Subscription Plans Click to View Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber. As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience.



Free Student Subscriptions Click to View If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, an ad free reading experience.