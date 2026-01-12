Govt agrees to set aside land for Karachi Port truck parking after transporters’ plea

The federal government has agreed in principle to allocate land for a dedicated truck parking facility serving Karachi Port, following concerns raised by transport sector representatives over chronic congestion and traffic disruption around the port area.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry gave the assurance during a meeting in Islamabad on Monday with a delegation representing major goods transport associations. The delegation was led by Pakistan Transport Alliance President Malik Shahzad Awan and included Karachi Goods Carrier Association President Malik Shair Khan Awan and United Goods Transporters Association representative Ghulam Yaseen Khan.

During the discussion, the transporters highlighted a severe shortage of designated parking space for heavy vehicles operating at and around Karachi Port. They said thousands of trucks are forced to queue daily on key city arteries while awaiting port entry, causing prolonged traffic congestion, delays in cargo handling and increased operating costs.

The delegation said the situation was not only disrupting logistics and trade activity but also creating difficulties for commuters, adding to environmental pollution and raising road safety concerns, particularly during peak port operations. They urged the government to earmark land close to the port as a long-term solution to the problem.

Acknowledging the issue, Minister Chaudhry described truck parking congestion as a major bottleneck undermining port efficiency and urban mobility. He reaffirmed the government’s focus on strengthening port-linked infrastructure to facilitate trade and economic growth.

The minister agreed in principle to allocate 50 acres of land for a dedicated truck parking area for vehicles serving Karachi Port. He directed relevant departments to initiate coordination and conduct feasibility work in consultation with stakeholders from the transport and logistics sectors.

He said resolving parking and traffic management challenges around the port was essential for improving maritime trade efficiency and enhancing the quality of life for Karachi’s residents.

The transporters welcomed the government’s assurance and expressed hope that the proposed parking facility would provide a lasting solution to one of the sector’s long-standing operational challenges.