Govt unveils climate resilient Port Qasim industrial hub with decades long development plan

The federal government has unveiled a long term master plan to transform Port Qasim into a large scale industrial and logistics complex, positioning it as a climate resilient hub aimed at driving trade expansion, industrial growth and blue economy development.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said the proposed Port Industrial Complex is based on integrated planning and phased development to ensure global competitiveness while meeting strict environmental and sustainability standards.

According to the minister, the climate resilient industrial hub at Port Qasim could generate economic impact running into tens of billions of dollars over the next two decades. He said the project is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s industrial base, expand exports, create hundreds of thousands of jobs and enhance the country’s standing as a regional trade and industrial centre.

Chaudhry described Port Qasim as a critical pillar of Pakistan’s long term economic strategy and a gateway to national prosperity under the comprehensive master plan. He said the plan covers more than 14,590 acres and has been designed to support balanced industrial growth, efficient port operations and sustainable land use over a 50 year horizon.

Detailing the zoning framework, the minister said the Port Qasim Industrial Complex has been divided into three distinct zones. The North Western Zone spans 3,061 acres and has been designated for diversified industrial activity, including value added manufacturing and port related ancillary services.

He said the Eastern Zone, covering 7,273 acres, forms the largest part of the complex and will serve as its primary industrial backbone, accommodating heavy industries, export oriented units and logistics facilities. The South Western Zone, spread across 2,258 acres, has been allocated for specialised industrial and commercial uses, while 1,997 acres of low lying land will be developed in phases with environmental safeguards in place.

Highlighting current operational strength, Chaudhry said Port Qasim hosts 833 operational industrial units, with another 40 units under construction, reflecting sustained investor interest and continued expansion.

He noted that Port Qasim plays a key role in national supply chains by handling bulk cargo, liquid chemicals, energy imports and industrial raw materials, supporting critical sectors of the economy. The minister added that the government is focused on improving ease of doing business, streamlining approvals and upgrading infrastructure to facilitate further industrial activity.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to modernisation, Chaudhry said efforts are underway to enhance port infrastructure, improve road and rail connectivity and integrate digital systems to boost efficiency and transparency.

Concluding the meeting, the minister said the Port Qasim Industrial Complex reflects Pakistan’s long term development ambitions and will serve as a platform for sustained investment, employment generation and environmentally responsible growth in the decades ahead.