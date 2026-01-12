Sign in
Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Jazz rolls out JazzWorld, names Aamer Ejaz as first Chief AI Officer in major reset

New group identity brings AI, fintech, cloud, health and digital platforms under one umbrella as telco shifts toward a Service Co model

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistani telecom operator Jazz has launched a sweeping corporate overhaul with the introduction of JazzWorld, a unified group identity that brings together its expanding portfolio of digital, financial and technology businesses.

As part of the transformation, the company has appointed Aamer Ejaz as its Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, a newly created role aimed at accelerating the adoption of AI across the organisation. Jazz said the move reflects deeper investment in AI driven products and enterprise wide intelligence.

In a statement issued on Monday, the company said the CAIO will focus on building practical and responsible AI solutions aligned with Pakistan’s market realities. These efforts are expected to improve customer experience, strengthen data driven decision making and support product innovation across Jazz’s platforms.

Alongside AI, JazzWorld has elevated cybersecurity to a central governance function. Chief Information Security Officer Qasim Shafique will now report directly to the chief executive, underscoring the group’s emphasis on digital trust and risk management as its ecosystem expands.

Under the JazzWorld banner, the company plans to connect and scale platforms spanning fintech, entertainment, youth engagement, cloud services, software development, healthtech, fashion commerce and insurtech, positioning itself beyond traditional telecom services.

Commenting on the launch, JazzWorld Chief Executive Officer Aamir Ibrahim said the new identity reflects the company’s evolution and future direction. He said JazzWorld aims to advance Pakistan’s digital ecosystem by reshaping payments, online services, data centres and artificial intelligence capabilities.

The company clarified that Jazz will continue to serve as the core connectivity backbone within the broader JazzWorld ecosystem, supporting its shift toward a full scale Service Co model.

Monitoring Desk
