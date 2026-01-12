Lahore consumers face rising inflation as gap between official and market prices widens

The gap between government-set prices and actual market rates continued to widen this week in Lahore, exposing weaknesses in price control mechanisms. Despite official notifications showing minor reductions, consumers still face inflated prices across poultry, vegetables, and fruits, signaling a failure in enforcement and market governance.

The gap between officially notified prices and actual market rates continued to widen this week, highlighting weaknesses in retail price monitoring and enforcement in Lahore.

Live chicken prices rose by Rs8 per kg to an official range of Rs397–411 per kg, but it was rarely available at these rates, with consumers often paying between Rs630 and Rs700 per kg for chicken meat. Boneless chicken prices hovered around Rs1,000 per kg or higher in many areas.

A similar pattern was seen across vegetables, where official price reductions offered little relief. Soft-skin new potatoes were reduced by Rs2 to Rs22–25 per kg, but retailers charged as much as Rs50–70 per kg.

Tomatoes saw an official reduction of Rs15 to Rs60–65 per kg, yet market rates remained high, ranging from Rs100 to Rs150 per kg. Onions, which increased by Rs8 per kg to Rs55–60, were selling for up to Rs100 per kg in some areas, adding pressure on household budgets.

Other vegetables showed similar discrepancies. While local garlic prices remained unchanged at Rs152–160 per kg, retail rates surged to Rs250 per kg. Bitter gourd, officially priced at Rs71–75 per kg, continued to retail around Rs300 per kg. Spinach, with an official reduction of Rs5 to Rs18–20 per kg, was still being sold at Rs40–60.

Zucchini prices remained unchanged, with farm zucchini fixed at Rs28–30 per kg but selling at Rs60–80, while long zucchini remained at Rs23–25 per kg but was being sold at Rs80.

Chinese lemons saw an increase of Rs10 to Rs65–70 per kg, but retail prices spiked to Rs150–200. Similarly, pumpkin prices remained unchanged at Rs55–60 per kg, yet were sold at more than double the official rate.

Green chilies saw an increase of Rs10 to Rs110–115 per kg but were being sold for Rs150–200, while capsicum prices increased by Rs5 to Rs90–95 per kg, with retail prices ranging between Rs130 and Rs150. Cauliflower and cabbage also saw increases in official prices but continued to retail well above the notified rates. Chinese carrots were fixed at Rs162–170 per kg but sold for Rs300, while local carrots remained unchanged at Rs28–30 per kg but fetched up to Rs80.

Peas saw a Rs10 decrease to Rs57–60 per kg but were still being sold at Rs80–100, while beetroot continued to retail at Rs250–300 per kg. Other produce such as coriander, turnips, and methi also saw persistent high prices despite official reductions.

Fruit prices displayed mixed trends. While apple prices officially increased by Rs5, retail prices ranged from Rs300 to Rs600 per kg, depending on quality. Banana prices dipped slightly to Rs135–150 per dozen, though retail prices were between Rs150 and Rs250. Guava prices rose to Rs129–135 per kg, while dates remained unchanged at Rs415–515 per kg, though sold for as much as Rs2,000 in the market.

Pomegranate prices saw notable reductions but did not reflect in retail prices. Papaya prices remained unchanged at Rs240–250 per kg, while grapefruit prices eased slightly.

Sweet potato prices climbed by Rs20 to Rs105–110 per kg, and melons remained at fixed official prices but sold at more than double their rate. Kinow prices increased again, reaching up to Rs400 per dozen, while fruiter prices stayed unchanged officially but continued to sell at significantly higher rates.