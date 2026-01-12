Matco Foods transfers property in Gujranwala to its subsidiary Falak Foods

Matco Foods Limited has officially transferred a 3.47-acre property in Tehsil Kamoki, District Gujranwala, to its wholly owned subsidiary, Falak Foods Limited (FFL). This transfer, confirmed by the company in a filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on January 10, 2026, is part of Matco’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and restructure its business model.

As part of the transaction, the property that houses Matco’s spice packaging operations will now be under the management of Falak Foods. In return, Matco Foods will receive an increase in the issued and paid-up share capital of FFL, maintaining its 100% ownership of the subsidiary. This restructuring move is aimed at enabling both entities to focus more effectively on their core operations and improve operational efficiency.

Founded in 1964 as Matco Rice Processing Private Limited, Matco Foods is one of the largest rice exporters in Pakistan. The company processes and exports rice, rice protein, rice glucose, pink salt, condiments, spices, dessert mixes, and more. Its flagship brand, ‘Falak,’ is sold in over 65 countries globally.