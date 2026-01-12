NEPRA’s Annual Report ranks Chashma and Karachi Nuclear Plants as top performers in safety and operations

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has unveiled its Annual Performance Report for FY2024-25, assessing the health, safety, and environmental (HSE) performance of Pakistan’s power sector. According to the findings, Chashma Nuclear Power Plants and Karachi Nuclear Power Plants—both managed by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC)—stand out as the country’s top performers.

NEPRA recognized these plants for their unwavering commitment to safety and strict adherence to regulatory guidelines. Both facilities have consistently demonstrated exceptional operational standards, serving as prime examples within the nuclear energy sector. The report highlights that these plants have shown continuous improvement, reflecting well-organized management and strategic foresight.

With a total of 149 entities under review, the nuclear plants were noted as leaders in a comprehensive audit. The report underlined that their performance should be regarded as a benchmark for others in the energy sector, showcasing that high safety and operational standards are attainable when rigorous management and protocols are in place. NEPRA officials have expressed hope that other power generation companies will draw from the nuclear sector’s success to enhance their safety and operational systems.

The report also stresses the vital role these nuclear plants play in stabilizing Pakistan’s energy grid while maintaining high levels of public trust and employee safety. Beyond their crucial contribution to the national energy supply, these plants are seen as exemplars of safe, eco-friendly energy production.