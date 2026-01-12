PM lauds NAVTTC progress, orders tougher targets and stricter oversight for skills drive

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed satisfaction with the performance of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission and instructed the body to set new and more ambitious benchmarks to further strengthen Pakistan’s technical and vocational training framework.

Chairing a review meeting in Islamabad, the prime minister emphasised that skills development programmes must be aligned with international standards to improve the global employability of Pakistani workers. He also called for closer coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis to expand the placement of skilled labour, particularly in Gulf countries.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed the effective enforcement of the apprenticeship law and directed that biometric attendance systems be introduced for both trainees and instructors across all NAVTTC affiliated institutions. He also ordered stronger collaboration with provincial authorities to widen the outreach of training initiatives.

Highlighting accountability, the prime minister instructed that underperforming training institutions be suspended and proceeded against. He further called for enhanced digitisation and online monitoring mechanisms within NAVTTC, alongside prioritising internationally recognised certifications in high-demand skill areas.

Officials briefing the meeting said NAVTTC had achieved all training targets assigned by the prime minister. Third-party validation systems are now in place, including biometric attendance for students and quality assurance mechanisms for trainers.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan’s first skill-based bond has been launched under NAVTTC, introducing results-based financing for vocational training with private-sector participation. Payments to training providers are made strictly on outcomes.

According to official data, 146,000 individuals received training through NAVTTC last year, while more than 15,000 obtained international certifications. Under the Takamol system, over 300,000 people were trained, with more than 280,000 securing employment in Saudi Arabia.

Training programmes are currently underway nationwide in sectors such as information technology, agriculture, fintech, mining, tourism, sports, hospitality and shipbuilding, in line with international market demand. For the first time, all NAVTTC programmes have been aligned with industry requirements, with 148 industries involved in programme design. Vocational training initiatives have also been extended to madrasahs.

Officials said NAVTTC has evaluated more than 350 institutions and granted licences to those meeting international accreditation standards. More than 10,000 individuals were trained under an industry-specific pilot project, while 2,600 new institutions have been registered.

Briefings were also given on partnerships with global firms including Google and Microsoft, as well as other international certification bodies.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress made so far, the prime minister directed NAVTTC to formulate fresh targets to further improve skills development outcomes and workforce employability across the country.