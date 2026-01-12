SLG-Trax board approves issuance of 7.9 million shares for software asset acquisition

The Board of Directors of Secure Logistics – Trax Group Limited (SLG-Trax) has approved the issuance of nearly 7.94 million ordinary shares to acquire a software asset, as part of the company’s strategic growth plan. This decision, made during a meeting on January 7, 2026, is contingent on shareholder approval and regulatory consents.

The company said in a disclosure to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, the shares will be issued at a price of Rs21.20 per share, with the asset’s valuation being conducted by an SECP-registered valuer. The valuation will not be older than six months when submitted for regulatory approval.

The proceeds from this share issuance will fund the acquisition of software necessary to enhance the company’s operational capabilities. In line with the decision, an Extraordinary General Meeting will be convened to seek the necessary approval from shareholders through a special resolution.

The move marks a significant step in Trax Group’s growth strategy, aiming to integrate advanced software solutions that will improve its overall efficiency and competitiveness.

On January 6, 2026, Secure Logistics-Trax Group announced its plans to acquire the intellectual property of a FinTech software platform. The acquisition will enable the company to roll out digital lending facilities of up to Rs 500 million through its wholly owned Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) subsidiary, LogiServe (Private) Limited.

This move marks SLG-Trax’s expansion into financial services, following the execution of a binding agreement with Finova Technologies for the software acquisition. The transaction is still subject to due diligence, regulatory approvals, and the finalisation of definitive agreements, with completion expected by February 2026.

SLG-Trax recently received an NBFC licence for LogiServe, which is also covered under the Special Technology Zones Authority licence. The NBFC operations are set to launch in the fourth quarter of 2025.

A pilot programme began in February 2025, deploying Rs 75 million to select e-commerce merchants, generating lending and transaction throughput of Rs 4.5 billion. Finova’s platform processed Rs 17 billion in wallet payments and facilitated financing for 1.20 million shipments during the pilot phase.

The company anticipates that digital lending will become its sixth income stream, complementing its existing lines in logistics, e-commerce, warehousing, IoT, and security services. The digital wallet and incremental capital deployment through NBFC operations are expected to drive growth, with a positive impact on financial results in FY2026. The FinTech platform is planned for rollout across SLG-Trax’s network of approximately 9,000 retail and 300 corporate e-commerce clients.