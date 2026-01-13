ECC approves over Rs15bn in supplementary grants for defence, IT and public services

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved technical supplementary grants (TSGs) exceeding Rs15 billion for defence services, digital infrastructure, special education and public service delivery initiatives.

The meeting, chaired by Finance and Revenue Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, reviewed a series of summaries submitted by federal ministries and divisions on development, administrative and policy matters.

The largest allocations were made for defence-related requirements. On a summary from the Defence Division, the ECC sanctioned a TSG of Rs5.081 billion for defence services to support capacity enhancement, infrastructure development, community engagement and cyber security. The committee decided the funds would be released in phases and, given their recurring nature, absorbed into the regular defence budget from the next fiscal year.

In a separate decision, the ECC approved Rs2 billion for the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP) in Punjab for the current fiscal year.

The committee also cleared Rs3.7 billion for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects aimed at strengthening digital connectivity, improving IT infrastructure, promoting e-governance and supporting the national ICT ecosystem. The ECC directed that the funds be utilised in a targeted manner.

On a proposal from the Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, the ECC approved Rs800 million for the establishment of the Asan Khidmat Centre in Islamabad as a flagship citizen-centric public service initiative.

Addressing revenue enforcement, the ECC considered a summary from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on the establishment of Digital Enforcement Stations along the Indus, Hub and Balochistan rivers. Against a proposed Rs10 billion grant, the committee approved Rs3 billion for the third quarter, with the remaining allocation to be taken up in the fourth quarter.

In the social sector, the ECC approved Rs322.87 million for the Directorate General of Special Education for the purchase of 15 coasters to provide transport facilities for special children enrolled at the Autism Centre of Excellence being set up in Islamabad. The centre is expected to cater to at least 300 children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The ECC also took up a summary from the Petroleum Division on the future of the Asia Petroleum Limited (APL) Pipeline. It constituted a committee comprising representatives from the Petroleum, Finance and Law divisions, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Pakistan State Oil to work under the National Task Force on Implementation of Reforms and submit a way forward by January 31, including negotiations on implementation and guarantee agreements.

Towards the end of the meeting, the committee approved Rs700 million against a requested Rs1 billion for the Film and Drama Finance Fund under the National Film and Broadcasting Policy, 2018. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was directed to submit six-monthly performance reports linked to defined key performance indicators and ensure transparent and competitive utilisation of funds.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers for power, petroleum, investment, commerce and planning, along with senior officials from relevant ministries and regulatory bodies.