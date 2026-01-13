Federal Tax Ombudsman prioritises complaints from overseas Pakistanis, appoints Registrar to oversee process

The Federal Tax Ombudsman has directed the FTO Secretariat to prioritise the complaints of overseas Pakistanis to ensure they face no unnecessary delays or difficulties. As part of this initiative, the Ombudsman has appointed the Registrar as the in-charge of the Complaints Cell to handle such issues effectively.

The Federal Tax Ombudsman emphasized that overseas Pakistanis are vital to the national economy, describing them as the “backbone” of Pakistan’s financial stability. He acknowledged their crucial role in stabilising the economy through remittances and enhancing Pakistan’s image globally.

In recognition of their contributions, clear instructions have been issued to resolve complaints from overseas Pakistanis quickly and transparently. The Ombudsman reiterated that these steps are aimed at providing timely and practical solutions to the challenges faced by Pakistanis living abroad.

To facilitate this process, overseas Pakistanis can now register their complaints through various digital and social media channels of the Federal Tax Ombudsman.