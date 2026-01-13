Finance minister meets Icoin Technology delegation to discuss Pakistan’s digital asset framework

Pakistan is moving forward with its efforts to establish a clear regulatory framework for digital assets, with discussions underway on the emerging policies. Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb met with the delegation from Icoin Technology Inc. to explore the next steps for Pakistan’s evolving approach to virtual assets and their regulation.

During the meeting, Aurangzeb provided updates on the government’s initiatives, including the ongoing development of the Pakistan Crypto Council and the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA), which will oversee digital asset services and licensing. These developments are part of a broader plan to ensure transparency and regulatory clarity in the growing digital asset market.

The finance minister pointed out the rising use of digital assets in Pakistan, stressing the need for a balanced approach that fosters innovation while also addressing risks. Aurangzeb emphasized the importance of aligning various regulatory bodies, including the State Bank of Pakistan, to promote consumer protection and market integrity.

The delegation from Icoin Technology shared insights from their experience in North American markets, detailing how digital asset exchanges, banks, and payment platforms can safely integrate virtual asset services. Their discussion included the use of blockchain technologies and stablecoins to modernize financial infrastructure, ensuring secure and compliant transactions.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions on collaboration and cooperation to support Pakistan’s goals for developing a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets, focusing on both technological advancement and financial stability.

Pakistan’s approach to digital assets has been evolving, with the government taking steps to regulate virtual currencies and related technologies. In 2025, the establishment of the Pakistan Crypto Council and the creation of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) under the Virtual Assets Ordinance marked significant milestones in regulating the sector. These efforts are intended to provide a legal framework for the use and trade of digital assets while mitigating the risks associated with unregulated markets.