Finance ministry invites business community to submit budget proposals for 2026-27

The Tax Policy Office under the Ministry of Finance has called on the business community to submit their budget proposals for the fiscal year 2026-27. These proposals should focus on industrial growth, export expansion, digital transformation, energy efficiency, and social equity, with a deadline set for January 30, 2026.

As per media reports, Dr. Najeeb A Memon, Director General of the Tax Policy Office, made the request on Monday during an address to the chambers of commerce and industry, as well as various trade bodies. The office is in the process of preparing a strategy paper on taxation for the upcoming fiscal year. Dr. Memon noted that this year marks a significant change in the tax policy formulation process, as it has been transferred from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to the Tax Policy Office within the Ministry of Finance.

The Tax Policy Office emphasised that the tax strategy for the 2026-27 budget will be guided by long-term economic value considerations and policy consistency, rather than short-term revenue needs. The office also highlighted the importance of close consultation with all stakeholders to ensure that the tax regime is fair and does not place an undue burden on taxpayers.

Given the current economic challenges, including rising energy tariffs and financing costs, the Tax Policy Office stressed the need for proposals that support economic growth and align with broader national goals. These goals, outlined in the “Uraan Pakistan” and other government policy frameworks, focus on export-led growth, industrial expansion, digital transformation, energy efficiency, and social equity.

The government aims to boost competitiveness, attract foreign direct investment, and streamline trade in order to expand exports. Furthermore, industrialization is a key priority, with a particular focus on promoting the use of local inputs, adopting new technologies, and adding value to products, including in the mining sector.

The transformation of the economy through ICT, cashless transactions, and the expansion of IT exports is another area of focus. Additionally, the government seeks to ensure resource security, promote green energy solutions, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Social equity initiatives aim to increase women’s workforce participation and reduce youth unemployment.

The Tax Policy Office has invited the business community to submit proposals that not only ease the burden on productive sectors but also align with these national priorities. Proposals should also address any complexities, inequities, or inefficiencies in current tax laws, particularly those impacting specific industries.

Submissions will be reviewed and, where appropriate, integrated into the 2026-27 financial plan. Dr. Memon reiterated the importance of the business community’s input in shaping the upcoming budget and ensuring it meets the needs of the economy and society.