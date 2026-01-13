Japan to provide $18.62 million grant for child healthcare facilities in South Punjab

The Governments of Pakistan and Japan have signed a JPY 2.91 billion (approximately $18.62 million) grant agreement to improve child healthcare facilities in South Punjab. The project, titled “Improvement of Child Health Care Facilities in South Punjab,” aims to enhance the diagnostic and treatment systems at the Children’s Hospital and ICH Multan.

The grant, provided through Japan’s International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will focus on expanding the facilities and providing essential medical equipment to support the care of high-risk neonates, infants, and children with serious illnesses or injuries.

This initiative is expected to improve healthcare services for children not only in southern Punjab but also in neighboring provinces.

The Exchange of Notes and Record of Discussion were signed by Muhammad Humair Karim, Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and H.E. Mr. AKAMATSU Shuichi, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on behalf of their respective governments.

Karim expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for its support, assuring full facilitation to ensure the project’s success. Ambassador Shuichi reiterated Japan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and further enhancing cooperation between the two nations.