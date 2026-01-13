Karachi to phase out ‘water tanker culture,’ mayor directs shift to pipeline supply

Karachi’s Mayor, Murtaza Wahab, has announced the city’s move to phase out the longstanding reliance on water tankers for distribution, in favor of a pipeline-based water supply system. The decision, which is aimed at addressing the city’s chronic water supply issues, was revealed in a statement on Tuesday.

Wahab highlighted that all water hydrants will be abolished, and the city will no longer issue new contracts for their operation, Aaj News reported. He emphasized the need for a more sustainable water supply and instructed the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) to ensure that water is distributed directly to households via the municipal pipeline system.

The mayor proposed a water rotation schedule, in which specific areas of Karachi will receive water through pipelines on alternate days, a measure to manage the city’s water scarcity during the transition phase. He criticized the reliance on tankers as an inefficient and problematic solution, which has led to unequal water distribution across the city.

The announcement comes after the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat raised concerns over the city’s water infrastructure, calling for improvements to reduce reliance on the “tanker mafia”. The committee also recommended regular monitoring of water-related projects, such as the K-IV water supply scheme, and more active involvement of both provincial and city authorities in solving the issue.

Currently, water hydrants generate approximately Rs300 million in monthly revenue for Karachi, but Wahab insists that ending the tanker culture will provide more reliable and equitable access to water for Karachi’s residents.

Karachi’s water distribution has been challenged by a rapidly growing population and inadequate infrastructure, forcing many households, particularly in informal settlements, to depend on private water tankers. In recent months, safety concerns have also surfaced, with several accidents involving tanker trucks. The mayor’s initiative marks a step toward modernising the city’s water distribution system and improving safety for residents.