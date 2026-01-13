Pakistan touts mineral sector reforms ahead of PMIF26 to attract global investment

Pakistan will host the Second Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF26) on April 8–9 in Islamabad as the government pushes policy reforms to unlock investment in its largely underdeveloped mineral and gemstone sector. According to a report by the Express Tribune.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik said PMIF26 would serve as a platform to promote mining awareness, stimulate economic activity and attract sustainable investment into the sector.

Pakistan holds deposits of copper, gold, lithium, cobalt, rare earths and gemstones, but exports remain minimal and benefits to local communities limited. Mineral-rich regions including Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan remain underexplored, despite major assets such as the Reko Diq site, which contains more than 5.9 billion tonnes of ore. Officials say effective utilisation could generate billions of dollars in revenue and create thousands of jobs.

PMIF26 builds on the first forum, which attracted 5,000 delegates from more than 50 countries and resulted in 14 memoranda of understanding. The upcoming event will feature a Strategic Conference, Technical Sessions, an International Gemstone Exhibition and a resource library for investors.

The government has recently introduced a national policy framework for gemstones, targeting $1 billion in exports over five years. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the establishment of international-standard laboratories, certification systems and centres of excellence to improve credibility, boost value addition and attract private investment.

Reform measures also focus on empowering local miners and entrepreneurs through skills development, adoption of modern technology, improved market access, fair pricing and collaboration with global industry players to enhance product quality and export potential.

Officials cite examples such as Chile, Australia and Canada, where structured policies, transparency and international collaboration have supported mining-led growth. Chile accounts for nearly one-third of global copper production, while Australia has developed large-scale exports of lithium, cobalt and rare earths.

PMIF26 is expected to showcase projects aligned with global standards for extraction, environmental management and transparency, positioning Pakistan as a potential regional hub for critical minerals needed for energy transition, high-tech manufacturing and industrial development.

Recent interest includes a memorandum of understanding between US-based Strategic Metals (USSM) and Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organisation, highlighting prospects for technology transfer, mineral production and integration into global supply chains.

Experts estimate that developing Pakistan’s mineral and gemstone sector could add $5–7 billion annually to GDP over the next decade and create tens of thousands of jobs. Environmental protection, worker safety and ESG compliance will be part of PMIF26 discussions.

With global demand for critical minerals rising, officials say the forum marks a step towards turning Pakistan’s untapped resources into measurable economic and social gains.