Pakistan’s oil production rises 1.1%, gas output hits 3,012 mmcfd in weekly surge

Pakistan’s oil and gas production showed positive growth in the first week of January 2026, with oil production rising by 1.1% week-on-week (WoW) to 65,444 barrels per day (bopd), driven by increased output from northern fields and reduced curtailment, according to data compiled by Arif Habib Limited.

Gas production also reached 3,012 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), marking its highest level since mid-March 2025. This surge was fueled by increased gas supply to the fertiliser and power sectors, coupled with reduced curtailment in the northern region.

Among the major fields, Mari, Uch, Qadirpur, and Sui saw their highest production levels in months. Mari’s output reached its peak since October 2025, Uch hit its highest since April 2025, Qadirpur saw a significant jump since January 2025, and Sui reached its best performance since March 2025.

Oil production for the week showed varied results across major fields. Mari produced 4,291 barrels per day (bopd), reflecting a 1.4% increase. PPL’s output decreased by 1.3%, reaching 10,423 bopd. OGDC saw a 1.8% rise, with production hitting 33,812 bopd, while MARI’s output grew slightly by 0.3%, reaching 1,337 bopd.

Gas production also saw significant growth in key fields. Mari’s gas output rose by 5.9%, reaching 864 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), while Uch produced 405 mmcfd, a 1.2% increase.

Sui recorded a substantial 12.2% rise, reaching 242 mmcfd, and Qadirpur saw a 6.4% boost, producing 662 mmcfd.