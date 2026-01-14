Sign in
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Cabinet refers new currency designs, draft Hajj policy for further review

PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs meeting; committees tasked to examine proposals

By Monitoring Desk

The federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, reviewed proposals for Pakistan’s new currency notes and constituted a cabinet committee to examine the designs in detail.

The Ministry of Finance briefed the cabinet on banknotes to be issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, noting that the redesign aligns with modern requirements and includes input from international experts. The cabinet decided the proposals require further consultation.

The meeting also addressed the draft Private Hajj Policy 2027–2030, which covers third-party registration and scrutiny of private Hajj operators. Following feedback from members, the prime minister directed that the draft be returned to the Hajj Policy Committee for additional review.

In other business, the cabinet ratified decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Energy from its December 24, 2025 meeting and approved Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decisions from December 23, 2025.

 

