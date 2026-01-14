Federal govt allows Punjab farmers to export potatoes and kinno through alternative routes

The federal government has approved the export of potatoes and kinno from Punjab through alternative routes, following intervention by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The decision aims to support farmers in the region facing challenges due to surplus production and reduced demand.

The move comes after concerns raised by Punjab’s potato growers, who called for urgent government assistance, including subsidies for exports. A surplus in production, combined with weak domestic demand and declining export prospects, led to a sharp drop in potato prices, particularly in districts such as Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, and Kasur. Some farmers even resorted to ploughing crops back into the soil to mitigate further losses due to low prices.

The Punjab government acknowledged the difficulties faced by farmers, assuring that their hard work would not go to waste. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated that she remained in contact with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to find solutions and facilitate farmers.

The provincial government has also called for the establishment of a high-level committee to address export challenges, which will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. The committee will include key stakeholders to coordinate efforts in resolving the issue.

The Chief Minister further emphasised the need for exploring new international markets and reducing export-related costs to support both farmers and exporters.

Punjab produces 95% of the country’s potatoes and kinno, with an estimated potato output of 12 million tonnes and kinno production of 4 million tonnes for this year.