Govt moves to modernise National Tariff Commission with key reforms

The federal government has taken steps to overhaul the National Tariff Commission (NTC) to enhance its effectiveness and establish a more comprehensive trade-remedy system, moving beyond reliance on anti-dumping measures. The decision was discussed in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) on January 9, 2026, chaired by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, according to a news report.

The NTC, established under the National Tariff Commission Act of 2015, is responsible for conducting investigations into dumping, subsidised imports, and sudden surges in imports that harm domestic industries.

However, the Commerce Division informed the CCLC that the NTC has predominantly relied on anti-dumping measures, with limited use of countervailing and safeguard measures. The recent reduction in tariffs under the National Tariff Policy 2025, combined with Pakistan’s international commitments, has revealed weaknesses in the NTC’s legal and institutional framework, prompting a review and modernisation effort.

A high-powered committee, led by the Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, proposed a modernisation plan following deliberations in November and December 2025. The committee emphasised that tariff liberalisation has exposed domestic industries to import surges, underlining the need for a stronger, more responsive trade-remedy framework.

The committee’s recommendations included increasing the number of NTC members from five to seven, updating qualifications for members, and creating a clear process for appointing the Chairman in the event of vacancies.

Additionally, the proposed reforms include strengthening the NTC’s technical capacity, enhancing data-driven monitoring of trade trends, and improving inter-agency coordination.

The Commerce Division informed the CCLC that the draft amendments to the NTC Act, called the National Tariff Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026, had been reviewed by the Law and Justice Division. The CCLC has approved the bill, which will now go to the federal cabinet for final approval before being presented to Parliament for legislative approval.