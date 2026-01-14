NBP 50th national snooker championship opens in Karachi with top players competing for Rs 1.6 million prize pool

Karachi, Pakistan – The NBP 50th National Snooker Championship officially began on January 13 at the NBP Sports Complex, marking a significant milestone in the history of snooker in Pakistan. The event was launched with a press conference led by Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) President Mr. Abdul Qadir Memon, who expressed gratitude to National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for its continuous support of the sport. The press briefing was held at Muslim Gymkhana Karachi.

Joining the ceremony were notable figures from both the sporting and banking sectors, including Sher Muhammad, Senior Vice President and Head of NBP’s Sports Wing, Abdul Qadir Memon, President of PBSA, Muhammad Farhan, NBP Sports, Naveed Kapadia, Tournament Director & Secretary of PBSA, Hussain Haroon, chief Patron Muslim Gym Khana, Alamgir Shaikh, Past President, Mir Mubashir Ibrahim, Patron Muslim Gym Khan.

In his address, Mr. Abdul Qadir Memon praised NBP for its long-standing commitment to snooker, stating, “For the past 16 years, National Bank has been the pillar of support for our National Championship. We are delighted to have them back as our sponsor once again this year.”

The total prize pool for the championship has been set at Rs 1,600,000, with the winner receiving Rs 350,000, the runner-up taking home Rs 200,000, and the semi-finalists awarded Rs 150,000 each. The quarter-finalists will receive Rs 160,000.

This year’s tournament features 48 players from across Pakistan, competing in 12 groups. Each group will see the top two players advance to the Knockout Round, with the final match to be contested in a best-of-11 frames format.

Shahid aftab will be defending his title in the championship this year.

Mr. Sher Muhammad, Senior Vice President of NBP, emphasized the bank’s continued dedication to supporting snooker and other sports, highlighting that NBP’s partnership with PBSA reflects their broader commitment to promoting national talent and sporting excellence across Pakistan.

The tournament is expected to attract large audiences and significant media coverage as Pakistan’s top snooker players vie for the prestigious title.