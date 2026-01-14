Pakistan and Morocco sign MoU to boost defense cooperation

Pakistan and Morocco have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance defence cooperation, a significant step in deepening bilateral security ties. The agreement was formalised during a visit by Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, to Morocco.

During his visit, Minister Asif met with Moroccan officials, including Abdellatif Loudiyi, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of the National Defence Administration, to discuss expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The discussions focused on strengthening defence and security relations between the two nations. Asif also met with Nasser Bourita, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, to further address regional and bilateral issues.

At the conclusion of the meetings, both sides exchanged gifts, with the Pakistani Defence Minister presenting a locally made football to the Moroccan Defence Minister.

The visit also included a trip to the Mausoleum of Mohammed V, where Asif paid his respects and signed the Mausoleum Guests Book.

The engagements reflected the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and Morocco and highlighted the commitment to reinforcing cooperation in defence, security, and other areas of shared interest.