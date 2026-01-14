Pakistan Customs seizes over 21,000 rounds of ammunition in anti-smuggling operation at Torkham border

Pakistan Customs authorities at Torkham have successfully foiled an arms smuggling attempt, seizing over 21,000 rounds of SMG and rifle cartridges, along with additional weapons. The suspicious consignment was detected during a routine cargo inspection at the Torkham Customs Station.

The authorities flagged a vehicle with registration number TAH-027, which appeared empty, for further scrutiny. The vehicle was moved to the NLC Import Terminal for a detailed scan, where irregularities in the scanned images raised concerns. A subsequent physical inspection revealed the concealed arms and ammunition.

The Customs authorities have classified this as a deliberate and organized attempt to undermine public safety and national security. An FIR has been registered, and legal proceedings are underway. Customs is working closely with other law enforcement agencies to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reaffirmed its commitment to combating smuggling, corruption, and protecting national revenue.