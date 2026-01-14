Pakistan in talks with multiple countries for JF-17 Thunder jet sales, confirms minister for defence production 

Pakistan is actively negotiating with several countries for the sale of its JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, Minister for Defence Production Raza Hayat Haraj confirmed in a recent interview. The JF-17 Thunder, a fighter aircraft co-developed by Pakistan and China, will require China’s consent in any sale agreements.

In his interview with BBC Urdu, Haraj acknowledged the ongoing discussions with multiple countries but refrained from naming any specific nations, citing the confidential nature of the negotiations.

However, previous reports have pointed to potential deals with countries like Libya, Sudan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia.

Haraj emphasised the significant demand for the JF-17 Thunder, noting that its performance in the Pakistan-India conflict had garnered global recognition. “The performance of JF-17 Thunder jets during the war was seen by air forces worldwide and was praised,” he stated.

The minister also highlighted the jet’s competitive pricing as a key selling point. While similar aircraft typically range between $250 million and $350 million, the JF-17 Thunder is priced between $40 million and $50 million, making it an attractive option for many countries.

On the subject of the joint manufacturing process, Haraj explained that some components of the JF-17 Thunder are produced in China, while others are made in Pakistan. He further noted that any export agreements would involve China as a full partner in the transaction, underscoring Beijing’s integral role in the project.

Haraj also acknowledged China’s full participation in the export process, stating that many factors are discussed during negotiations, and China’s involvement is vital due to its status as the senior partner in the JF-17 Thunder project.

Despite the growing interest in the JF-17 Thunder, analysts caution that any sale of the aircraft would likely remain under China’s supervision. “Pakistan can sell these aircraft, but technology will remain under China’s control,” said one expert, reinforcing that the export of JF-17 Thunder would be a joint venture between the two nations.

Haraj also addressed the broader strategic context, emphasising that Pakistan would only sell the JF-17 Thunder to “friendly countries.” He noted that Pakistan’s close relationships with countries like Turkey, China, Saudi Arabia, and Azerbaijan play a pivotal role in its defense strategy.

Regarding the defense agreement signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia last year, Haraj declined to provide details, stating that the matter was confidential and involved discussions between the top leadership of both countries.

When asked about Turkey’s interest in manufacturing drones in Pakistan, Haraj neither confirmed nor denied the reports but acknowledged ongoing work in the UAV sector, particularly in collaboration with private companies in Pakistan.

According to KTrade Securities, following a strengthened diplomatic position after its conflict with India, Pakistan is positioning itself as a rising player in global defense exports, with potential deals worth $13 billion in the pipeline. This shift could significantly impact the country’s external accounts and industrial landscape.

Brokegra firms said that Pakistan’s defence sector is shifting towards greater global outreach, driven by rising geopolitical demand, the successful deployment of indigenous platforms, and growing state-to-state engagements across regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia. The anticipated export orders include fighter jets, armoured vehicles, drones, naval platforms, and ammunition, which could represent over 80% of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and approximately 3.7% of its GDP if realised.