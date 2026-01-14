PSX plunges as KSE-100 slides over 1,500 points amid global market shifts

The KSE 100 loses over 1500 points during intraday trading on Wednesday after a closing on a small recovery the day before. This comes after selling pressure was seen in the market as index heavy stocks including POL, PSO, HBL, MCB and FFC, were observed trading in red.

The index saw its lowest point of the day at 1:35 PM when it was trading at 182,432.24, losing 1519.26 points, or decreasing 0.83%, from the previous close of 183,951.50. The index is slowly recovering through the day as it is trading at 183,190.15 as of 02:24 PM.

In its latest report on Global Economic Prospects, the World Bank said that Pakistan’s GDP is projected to remain at 3% in the Financial Year 2025-26. The GDP projection is better for 2026-27 at 3.4%, however, the current account deficit is expected to increase as the demand for imports increase caused by a strengthening economy and increased remittance inflows.

Global markets also influenced trading patterns. On international exchanges, Asian equities saw gains with key indexes rising and commodities such as gold and silver reaching record levels, reflecting safe-haven demand amid geopolitical tensions between America and Iran. Asian stocks rose as Japanese markets, in particular, climbed as investors prepared for a snap election that could add economic stimulus.

The PSX has shown volatility in early 2026, following a period of strong gains that saw the KSE-100 reach high levels before profit-taking emerged as a dominant theme. Oscillations in global markets, including fluctuating commodity prices and mixed regional equity performance, have contributed to shifting investor sentiment and trading patterns.