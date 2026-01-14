Searle Company appoints new Chairman of the Board

The Board of Directors of The Searle Company Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Arshad Anis as the new Chairman of the Board. The decision was made during a meeting held on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 11:00 a.m, the company announced through a notice sent to the PSX. The appointment takes effect from today, January 14, 2026. Additionally, the board has appointed Mr. Zubair Razak Pawla as a member of the Audit Committee, replacing Mr. Adnan Asdar Ali.

“Further, there is no material/price sensitive information that may affect the market price of the Company’s shares”, the notice further read.

Earlier in July of 2025, the company also appointed Tahir Ahmed as its new Chief Executive Officer, following the retirement of Syed Nadeem Ahmed.

Founded in 1965 and later converted to a public limited company, The Searle Company Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of pharmaceutical, consumer health, and nutritional products. It operates as a subsidiary of International Brands (Private) Limited.

In 2023, Searle expanded its footprint by securing regulatory approval and registering its manufacturing facility with the UAE’s health authorities, marking a step toward greater international presence.