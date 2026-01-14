SSGC restores gas supplies after winter surge, diverts volumes to Balochistan

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said Wednesday that gas supplies had returned to normal across its franchise areas after restoring 25–30 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) from various fields, stabilising pressures during peak hours.

The disruption was triggered by a sudden surge in demand in early January and extreme winter conditions in Balochistan, prompting the utility to divert gas to the province, increasing supplies from 80 mmcfd to 180 mmcfd to protect lives.

To maintain system stability, SSGC temporarily curtailed gas to the fertiliser sector, imposed 24-hour Sunday shutdowns for industrial units and CNG stations, and arranged 90 mmcfd of RLNG. Additional volumes of 3 mmcfd from OGDCL and 6–8 mmcfd from other fields helped restore the system.

Overall gas availability declined to 655 mmcfd due to an annual depletion rate of 8–10 percent in fields, down from 695 mmcfd last year, with demand continuing to fluctuate with temperatures.

SSGC said domestic supplies are now stable from 5:00am to 10:00pm, with round-the-clock monitoring and field teams deployed to address low-pressure complaints. Consumers were advised to contact helpline 1199, social media channels, or the SSGC Customer Connect mobile app.