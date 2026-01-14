Sign in
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
US to suspend immigrant visas from Pakistan and 74 other countries

Trump administration cites welfare concerns; freeze to begin January 21

By Monitoring Desk

The Trump administration announced Wednesday that it will pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries, including Pakistan, Somalia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil, Nigeria, and Thailand, citing concerns that new arrivals frequently rely on public welfare.

The State Department said the suspension will remain in effect until the US can ensure immigrants “will not extract wealth from the American people.” A spokesperson provided no further details on the plan.

The pause, first reported by Fox News, directs US embassies to refuse visas under existing law while procedures are reassessed. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted that the measure targets countries whose migrants “often become public charges.”

The action is part of President Donald Trump’s broader immigration crackdown, which intensified after a November shooting near the White House by an Afghan national.

 

