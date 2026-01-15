Cabinet approves amendments to PPRA Ordinance to streamline public procurement

The federal cabinet has given in-principle approval to a set of amendments to the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Ordinance, 2002, aimed at improving how government contracts and procurements are regulated and executed. The move follows directives from the prime minister and a comprehensive review of the existing legal framework.

The Cabinet Division told officials that an international consultant was engaged by the PPRA to assess the ordinance and recommend updates to align the law with current procurement needs. These recommendations were first considered by the PPRA Board in early 2025, where the proposed changes were agreed upon unanimously.

Under the revisions approved by the cabinet, several technical adjustments will be made to specific sections of the ordinance to clarify terms and strengthen procedural provisions. Among the proposed changes are revisions in definitions and procurement categories, and new procedures to distinguish between minor and major procurements, along with adjustments to bidding and annulment processes.

The final draft of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was prepared after further input and corrections directed by the prime minister and then submitted to the cabinet for approval. A certification from the PPRA managing director confirmed that the prime minister’s directives were incorporated into the final version.

Officials say the amendments aim to modernise procurement rules, reduce ambiguity in key sections of the law, and ensure clearer procedures for transparent government contracting. Once finalised and legislated, the changes are expected to support better governance and oversight of public spending.