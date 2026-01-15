Customs seizes smuggled, non-duty-paid Rolls-Royce, 19 heavy bikes in Islamabad

The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Islamabad, has seized smuggled and non-duty-paid vehicles, motorcycles and electronic goods valued at Rs412.2 million during intelligence-based operations conducted late at night in Islamabad and surrounding areas.

According to an official statement, the seizures included one Rolls-Royce luxury car, 19 heavy bikes of the Suzuki and Kawasaki brands, and a large quantity of laptops and other electronic devices.

Customs teams acted on credible intelligence about the movement and concealment of illicit goods and carried out multiple targeted raids as part of an ongoing drive to curb smuggling and enforce customs laws. Subsequent examination confirmed that the items were brought into the country without payment of applicable duties and taxes.

All seized goods were shifted to a designated Customs warehouse for detailed examination and safe custody. The consignments were seized under relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1969, and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

Investigations are underway to identify those involved and to trace the wider smuggling network. The Federal Board of Revenue said it remains committed to combating smuggling and illicit trade through intelligence-led enforcement and strict implementation of customs laws.