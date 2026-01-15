Sign in
Friday, January 16, 2026
ECNEC clears Rs117 billion in development projects, extends sehat sahulat program

Energy, transport, and infrastructure initiatives get approval to boost socio-economic development

By Monitoring Desk

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Thursday approved development projects worth over Rs117 billion, including the extension of the Sehat Sahulat Program until July 30, 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasizing proper planning, implementation, and sustainability for all initiatives.

The approved projects cover key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and transportation, aiming to enhance service delivery and support socio-economic growth across the country.

Finance Minister, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, Sindh Minister for Planning, Development and Irrigation, secretaries from Cabinet, Health, Communications, and Planning Ministries, and senior officials from related departments also attended the session.

 

