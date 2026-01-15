ECNEC clears Rs117 billion in development projects, extends sehat sahulat program

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Thursday approved development projects worth over Rs117 billion, including the extension of the Sehat Sahulat Program until July 30, 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasizing proper planning, implementation, and sustainability for all initiatives.

The approved projects cover key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and transportation, aiming to enhance service delivery and support socio-economic growth across the country.

Finance Minister, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, Sindh Minister for Planning, Development and Irrigation, secretaries from Cabinet, Health, Communications, and Planning Ministries, and senior officials from related departments also attended the session.