Pakistan in talks with multiple countries for fighter jet sales, PM tells cabinet

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan is holding negotiations with several countries for the sale of its fighter jets, citing increased international interest following recent regional developments.

Chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, the prime minister told ministers that demand for Pakistan-manufactured fighter aircraft has risen, with a number of countries approaching Islamabad for potential defence purchases. He said discussions with interested states were underway, without disclosing further details.

The prime minister also informed the cabinet that Pakistan has signed a memorandum of understanding with World Liberty Financial to explore the use of the company’s stablecoin for cross-border transactions. He said the arrangement could support international payments and contribute to economic stability, adding that the government’s focus was now shifting from stabilisation towards sustained economic growth.

On the security situation, the prime minister reiterated the government’s commitment to counterterrorism and said security forces remained fully engaged in efforts to eliminate militancy and maintain internal stability.

He also announced plans to establish seven Danish schools in Balochistan as part of initiatives aimed at improving access to education and development in the province.

During the meeting, the cabinet discussed the draft Private Hajj Policy for 2027–2030, presented by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The policy proposes measures to regulate and inspect private Hajj operators. The cabinet referred the draft back to the Hajj Policy Committee for further consultation.

The cabinet also ratified decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy at its meeting on December 24, 2025, and approved resolutions adopted by the Economic Coordination Committee on December 23, 2025.