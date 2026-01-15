Sign in
Friday, January 16, 2026
Pakistan in touch with US amid immigrant visa freeze

FO says immigrant visa review is ongoing; routine processing expected to resume soon

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan is in contact with US authorities after being named among 75 countries affected by a temporary suspension of immigrant visa processing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Thursday.

The US State Department said the freeze targets countries whose migrants rely excessively on public welfare and will continue until safeguards are put in place. Andrabi described it as an internal review of US immigration policies and said Pakistan is closely following developments. “We hope routine visa processing will resume soon,” he added.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
