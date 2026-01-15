PNSC inducts 109,990 DWT Aframax tanker MT Karachi into managed fleet

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has inducted an Aframax tanker, MT Karachi, into its managed fleet, according to a disclosure submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The vessel, with a deadweight tonnage of 109,990, has been inducted through PNSC’s subsidiary, Karachi Shipping (Private) Limited. The disclosure was made in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX rule book, following an earlier announcement issued in October 2025.

The induction is part of PNSC’s broader fleet expansion strategy focused on increasing tanker capacity. Aframax-class tankers are commonly deployed for medium-range crude oil transportation and play a key role in regional and international energy trade.

PNSC has been steadily expanding its fleet over the past year. In August 2025, the national shipping line increased its fleet to 12 vessels with the induction of two Aframax-class tankers, Swan Lake and P. Aliki, and announced plans to raise the fleet size to 20 ships by the end of the year.

Subsequently, in October 2025, PNSC disclosed that its wholly owned subsidiaries had signed Memorandums of Agreement for the purchase of two additional Aframax tankers. These included tanker LORAX, with a deadweight of 109,990 tonnes, and NAFSIKA, with a deadweight of 112,051 tonnes, to be acquired through Lahore Shipping (Private) Limited.